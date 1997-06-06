week next kyrgyzstan ukraine, visit to velayeti velayeti akbar ali minister foreign iranian -- irna 7, june tehran, .week next kyrgyzstan and ukraine visit to scheduled is mahmoud spokesman ministry foreign daily', 'iran to talking place take will kiev to visit two-day velayeti's that said mohammadi gennadi counterpart, ukrainian his of invitation official the at .udovenko and kuchma leonid president ukrainian on call also will velayeti well as issues political and regional major discuss to officials other .gas and oil to related topics as extend formally will velayeti bishkek, to trip one-day his on president kyrgyz to invitation rafsanjani's hashemi akbar president the of organization the of summit the attend to akayev askar daily' 'iran december, in tehran in held be to conference islamic .saying as mohammadi quoted ah/jh end