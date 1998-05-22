"dead is process peace" :netanyahu netanyahu benyamin minister prime zionist -- irna 23, may athens, israeli-palestinian the that friday on time first the for admitted .al-qods from report a said dead, was process peace king jerusalem's west at corps diplomatic the before speaking "exist, to ceased has process peace the" said, netanyahu hotel, david of collapse ostensible the for responsible not was israel" that adding ".process peace the the" for palestinians the blamed premier zionist extremest the resistance that arguing process, oslo the of "paralysis of death responsible directly were jihad islamic the and hamas by operations absolute of atmosphere an creating and process peace the corroding for .process peace the to parties the between distrust of campaign israeli ongoing the ignored netanyahu however, out carry to refusal adamant and bank west the in settlement-building .agreement oslo the in stipulated as redeployment of phase second the a hold to inclined was he said reportedly netanyahu earlier, order in arafat yasser chairman palestinian with meeting summit a accept and expectations palestinian lower" to him convince to try to giving while security israeli guarantee would that deal compromise ".autonomy dignified a palestinians illan, bar david director, communications netanyahu's to according his during arafat with summit new a of idea the raised netanyahu .states united the to visit recent new a to agree will arafat that unlikely seems it nevertheless, convinced become has leader palestinian the as netanyahu with summit .process peace the of destruction the after is netanyahu that would east middle entire the that again warned arafat friday, on .collapse to allowed was process peace the if fire, in explode revolutionary fatah of meeting a following gaza in speaking could which choices, other had palestinians the said arafat council, .intifada the of resumption possible a mean that friday ruled court military israeli an development, other in laborers palestinian three murdered who soldiers israeli three the stand wouldn't therefore and innocent were march in tarkumiya near .trial the that opined prosecutors army after announced was decision the standing with accordance in properly behaved question in soldiers .doing wrong no committed and orders not was families palestinian bereaved the of representative a .surprised laborers three the of on rajoub adnan of relative a rajoub, hasan of iota an expect" didn't he said soldiers, zionist the by murdered ".enemy my is judge the" added, rajoub ".zionists the from justice nk/jh end