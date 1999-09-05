malaysia for leave to team badminton national iran's leave to is team badminton national iran's -- irna 6, .sept tehran, in camp up warm and training a up set to lumpur kuala for tuesday here .city capital malaysian the malaysian and iranian the by played also be will match friendly a .teams national badminton asian the attend then will team iranian six-member the .15-18 september on lumpur kuala in held be to contest the in part take will countries asian 30 over from athletes .competitions fs/ks end