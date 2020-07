exchange stock tehran at trading saturday's 96.3 rls worth shares 1,051,430 of total a -- irna 21, august tehran, tehran the at applicants 420 for turns 934 in traded were billion, .saturday on exchange stock those while gains, made companies 26 of shares trading, today's in .declined others 23 of down points, 06.1718 at stood saturday on index price general the .wednesday on figure the to compared points 94.5 mm/rr end