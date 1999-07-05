iran in projects investment on keen thailand :pitsuwan in said pitsuwan surin minister foreign thai -- irna 6, july tehran, investment making on keen is sector private thailand tuesday on tehran .zones trade free iranian the in of session fifth the of end the at reporters to speaking for looking is sector private thai the said pitsuwan tehran-bangkok, .iran in projects investment with ahead go to incentives to iran in invest to willing is sector private thailand said he and computers appliances, household parts, spare motor-car produce .products sea for machinery packaging tehran-based the between cooperation favors thailand said pitsuwan of association the and (eco) organization cooperation economic .(asean) nations asian south-east foreign iranian of bangkok to visit upcoming the that hoped he of tehran to visit scheduled the and september in kharrazi minister would minister foreign deputy and commerce of minister thai the .countries two the between relations economic the promote to serve mohammad-reza telephones and telegraphs posts, of minister iranian at stood thailand and iran between exchange trade the said aref few next the in increase would it which year a million 250 dlrs signed understanding of letter the practice into putting with months per oil of barrels 10,000 export would iran which to according today .thailand to (bpd) day will iran understanding of letter the with accordance in said aref thailand to cement machinery, pharmaceuticals, petrochemicals, export west and east the to transfer gas of project the in part take will and .thailand of signed be to expected is understanding of letter another said he thai the and transport and roads of ministry iranian the between few a in transport naval on communications and transport of ministry .months on cooperate would countries two the said also aref shrimp as well as areas agriculture postal, telecommunications, .transport air and transit cargo tourism, hotels, building culture, the at aref and pitsuwan by signed was understanding of letter the in commission economic joint iran-thailand of session fifth the of end .today tehran ss/rr end