daily :amendment needs motion amendment law press tuesday news' 'iran daily english the -- irna 29, june tehran, the to presented law press the amend to motion the on commenting not will which motion the in exist shortcomings many that said majlis finally will but press, the of way the in obstacle big a as act only .complicated more problems existing the make was which motion law press the to referring was editorial the hardline prominent either are who deputies majlis 22 by prepared .it with associated or faction right the of figures and lawyers several by law press the of criticism the analyzing that natural is it although that stressed paper the specialists, some of problem the time, of passage the with amendment need laws everything at look they that is country the in forces political .glasses partisan-colored their through the law, press the amend to move recent the is this of example an however has specialists to according motion the adding said, daily .shortcomings some person a of qualification with dealing article the regarding that proposes law the journal, a of license the obtaining for applying to commitment practical his declare must holder license would-be the that opine critics that adding paper the noted constitution, the of virtue by mechanism no is there as inquisition of kind a is this .gauged be can commitment a such which be constitution the to commitment one's can how ''besides .daily the asked measured?'' suggested have bill the prepared have who those furthermore, the of head as well as seminary qom from representative a that supervisory press the to members be organization propagation islamic the to equilibrium board's the shift will decision such any .board .added it faction, right the of favor as court revolutionary the declares moreover amendment the adding paper, the said offenses, press with deal to qualified constitution the of 168 article of violation open an is this that open an in with dealt be must offenses press that says openly which .jury a before and court amendment the of problems other and facts these of light in journalistic lack motion the of writers the that clear is it motion of unaware are they that natural but is it therefore and experiences activities, media print in involved risks the and delicacies the .article the believed the of activities the limits hand other the on motion the as written been have to seems it words, other in country; the in press last the after press country's the of activities the to reaction a .daily the analyzed elections, presidential do to thing advisable most the mind, in this bearing therefore, the oblige and motion the of deliberations the postpone to is suggested experts, experienced well using case the study to government properly written be cannot amendment such any that adding paper, the .experts and journalists of presence the without fh/ks end