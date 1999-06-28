agency news iraqi with agreement ana news iraqi the and (ana) agency news greek --- irna 29, june athens, .athens in agreement cooperation a signed yesterday (ina) agency general its by ana of part the on signed was agreement the was side iraqi the while christodoulides, andreas director, to ambassador greek .taie el udai director general ina by respesented .ceremony the during present also was bikas costas baghdad news exchange will agencies two the agreement, the to according journalists for programmes educational in cooperate information, and their to assistance mutual provide as well as personnel, technical and .greece and iraq in correspondents .athens in bureau no has ina several with athens in meet today will delegation ina an television and newspapers various visit and officials government nk/ks .stations end