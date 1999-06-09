officials uae meets counselor cultural iranian united the to counselor cultural iranian -- irna 10, june dhabi, abu the with wednesday here meeting a in matouri ali emirates, arab him informed khazra al bashir university, bayan al the of chancellor universities, of number the iran, in system education the on libraries major the in manuscripts and libraries students, university .iran in members faculty the by attended also was which meeting the at iranian lauded khazra al university, bayan al the of assistants and .universities and system educational crescent red uae the of head the with meeting separate a in discussed diplomat iranian the sweidi, al nasser khalifa society, .countries two the of societies crescent red the between cooperation .cooperation such expanding for existed grounds said sweidi al ah/dh end