neighbors arab with ties iran's on comments daily times' 'tehran daily morning english the -- irna 11, may tehran, arab gulf persian the of meet summit the on editorialized tuesday iran between relations on commented and yesterday jeddah in leaders .countries regional and are region the in stability and peace for opt who those said it 20 after existing currently climate political the about happy surely other the on states arab some and iran between relations icy of years .gulf persian the of side at sides, two the that reports the are promising more ''even pact defense common a considering are talks, private their in least .article the said countries,'' regional the by region the of defense the as long as added, further it fact, in will nations regional the of coffers the aliens, the to entrusted is some that wonder no is ''it .weapons of purchase the on spent be ''.region the in tension create to trying are interests vested economic closer pact, defense common a that stressed daily the the among cooperation socio-political and relations commercial and region the of interests the serve definitely will countries regional .outsiders the of influence the with away do and some to visit forthcoming khatami's president to pointing the ''pave will it that stressed editorial the countries, regional misunderstandings and differences the all out ironing for way ''.sides two the between exchange more for ground the prepare also will visit khatami's will which countries regional the of leaders the by visits of said region,'' the in atmosphere cordial and healthy a ''cultivate .conclusion in daily the ns/ns end