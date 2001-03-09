cooperation mutual of expansion study Lanka Sri Iran, Planning of Minister Lankan Sir Visiting -- IRNA 10, March Tehran, conferred Pir Lakshman Gamini Affairs Parliamentary and Implementation of issues on Kharrzai Kamal Minister Foreign with Saturday on here .interests mutual of importance the underlined Kharrazi meeting, the At comprehensive broadening and cooperation regional strengthening .ties amicable enjoying countries among relations countries, two the between relations historical the to Referring strengthen to seeking Iran, of Republic Islamic the that said Kharrazi relations mutual of expansion welcomes calm, and peace regional .culture and commerce agriculture, industry, of fields the in Islamic the of potentialities industrial the on Elaborating this in sectors private of role the described he Iran, of Republic .positive as respect country's his voiced part, his for minister, Lankan Sri The of Republic Islamic the with relations all-out expand to willingness and culture rich very enjoy countries two the said and Iran .Asia east in civilizations implemented plans development industrial of number a to Referring in cooperate to desire country's his voiced he Lanka, Sri in .Iran with fields gas and oil industrial, as fields various in experiences of exchange regards Colombo he Tehran, with relation of expansion further for calls and fruitful .said its and globalization as issues such studied also sides two The and countries developing the on impacts cultural and economic the of countries among cooperation boosting for need the underlined .south been have regions Pacific and Asia both that fact the Underlining abundant with cultures human great and civilizations of cradles of importance the underlined they potentialities, human and natural through passing while identities cultural their preserving .process globalization MM/AH/RR End