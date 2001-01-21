president Kenyan to credentials submits ambassador Iran's Serajzadeh Ahmad Seyed Nairobi to Envoy Iran's -- IRNA 22, Jan Tehran, on Moi Arap Daniel President Kenyan to credentials his over handed .Monday Foreign the of Department Information and Press the to According Mohammad Seyed President to regards warmest his offered Moi Ministry, relations good the of backgrounds the on commented and Iran of Khatami .Nairobi and Teheran between and Tehran to visits previous his with pleasure expressed He Iran between relations bilateral the boost to necessity the stressed .areas cultural and economic political, the in Kenya and year the in grounds appropriate the enjoy should Kenya and Iran Among Dialogue of Year The" Nations United the by named 2001, .ties bilateral the improve to "Civilizations HB/HM END