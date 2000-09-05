Iran eastern in order and law restored have guards Border that Wednesday on said Ministry Interior The -- IRNA 6, Sept Tehran, law restore to managed have guards border Iranian of contigents the .borders eastern the in order and hostages three freed Forces Enforcement Law the said ministry The killing after Iran eastern in traffickers drug Afghan the by taken .bandits Afghan three the in living Iranians harassed have traffickers drug Afghan The .ransom for hostage taking by Afghanistan bordering areas rural Enforcement Law Iranian the that assurance gave ministry The hostage no that hoped and region the of command full in are Forces .area the in occur would taking some that complained ministry the by issued statement The the in situation security the portraying in far gone have newspapers .taking hostage of cases magnified have and border eastern plans adopted have officials security said Ministry Interior The Iranian the and area the in insecurity of state the to end an put to the with deal to operations up mopping several launched have troops continue, will operations The .trafficking drug in involved bandits .said statement the anywhere, time, any required, as SS/AH End