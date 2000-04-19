iran with ties of expansion for calls president lebanese emile president lebanese visiting -- irna 20, april tehran, tehran-beirut of expansion further for called thursday here lahoud .fields all in relations kamal minister foreign with meeting a in remark the making resistance lebanese the for support iran's appreciated he kharrazi, .regime zionist the to forces israeli the of withdrawal unconditional for called he .territories occupied entire the from turned has lebanon movement, resistance islamic the to thanks islamic the throughout and region the in country powerful a into .stated kharrazi world, strengthening in interests iran's of republic islamic the voicing a be would lebanon that hope the expressed he lebanon, with ties .view of points economic from country prosperous to readiness tehran's announced further minister iranian the .beirut with cooperation cultural expand tehran in arrived delegation, ranking high a heading lahoud, which tour eight-nation his of leg sixth the on afternoon wednesday arab united the kuwait, arabia, saudi to him taken already has visit to is lahoud iran, after .bahrain and qatar ,(uae) emirates .egypt fs/rr end