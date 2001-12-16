Afghanistan to goods exporting on keen industries Khorassan to secretary The -- IRNA 17, Dec province, Khorassan Mashhad, Iraj province, Khorassan in (IMS) Society Managers Industrial industrial and producers 307 some that Monday here said Yazdanbakhsh Afghanistan's in part take to readiness their declared have units .Afghanistan to products their export and reconstruction members are which units industrial the that IRNA told Yazdanbakhsh and reconstruction the to contribute to prepared are society the of .units industrial Afghanistan's of commissioning by established being currently is committee special A" added, He ".end this to IMS province Khorassan be will Afghanistan in society the of activities the that noted He reconstruction Afghanistan's of supervision the under conducted .office governor-general province Khorassan by formed headquarter to prepared are units industrial The" added, also Yazdanbakhsh tires, including parts spare auto beverages, foodstuff, export cardboard industries, cellulose and chemical appliances, gas-operated ".Afghanistan to papers standard quality high and boxes in plants producing medicine and food 70 that concluded He food supply to prepared are members, IMS are which province, Khorassan of reconstruction the in part take who contractors foreign for .Afghanistan MP/AH End