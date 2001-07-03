settlement Kashmir for chances bright sees Haq Ejazul League Muslim Pakistan of leader senior A -- IRNA 4, July Islamabad, upcoming the of holding says Haq Ejazul ,(group Quaid-e-Azam) .settlement Kashmir for chances brightened has summit India-Pakistan any while that observed he here, conference press a Addressing of chances the possible, not is problem Kashmir to solution immediate at sit to agreed had governments two the as brightened have solution a .table negotiating the a be to promised summit Musharraf-Vajpayee the said Haq Ejazul .issue standing long vital, this to solution towards step Sharif Nawaz ministers, prime Pakistani former the both said He .cause Kashmir the to loss colossal inflicted had Bhutto Benazir and leader, party his by suggeed Kashmir on option' 'third the About view, personal his was it that claimed he Hussain, Shujaat Choudhry .policy party's not Kashmir over stand unified a take should nation Pakistani The" national the uphold firmly should Musharraf General and issue to pressurized be should India that adding observed, he "aspiration, forces its withdraw gradually to and Siachin in land Pakistani vacate .Kashmir Held Indian from AHM/422/AH End