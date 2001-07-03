March by goods of tons 240,000 export to Foundry Isfahan Mahmoud Foundry Isfahan of Director Managing -- IRNA 4, July Tehran, Foundry's Isfahan of tons 240,000 that Wednesday here said Faraqdani on year Iranian current the of end the by exported be will products .2002 20, March the earn will exports of amount this that reporters told Faraqdani .million 50 dlrs about country 30,000 exported complex the March-June, period the in that Noting 613,000 about has factory the that added he products, its of tons .sold be can that products of tons complex's the of tons 132,000 year, last that said Faraqdani the and Germany Italy, Greece, Spain, to exported were products .Arabia Saudi and Kuwait including states, littoral Gulf Persian of tons 2,220,000 with refinery the year, last that said He record new a hit iron, cast melted and ingot steel including products, .history 30-year its in in products of tons 2,396,000 sold had complex the that added He .21 March on ended which year Iranian last the BG/AH End