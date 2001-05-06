Tuesday on cities Iranian major in temperatures Maximum (MOI) Iran of Organization Meteorological The -- IRNA 7, May Tehran, in Abadan, of city port the that afternoon Monday on here announced of temperature maximum a with Khuzestan, of province southwestern the western the of capital Hamedan, of city the and Celsius, degrees 40 Celsius degrees 20 of temperature maximum a with Hamedan, of province daytime during cities major coolest and warmest country's the be will .Tuesday on temperatures maximum expected the forecast also organization The :follows as Tuesday on cities major other Iran's of Maximum City of Name ------- ------------ [40] Abadan 23 Arak 22 Ardebil 23 Orumiyeh 24 Ilam 27 Isfahan 38 Ahvaz 35 Bushehr 39 Abbas Bandar 21 Babolsar 26 Tehran 22 Tabriz 29 Qom 25 Khorramabad 23 Ramsar 26 Rasht 21 Zanjan 38 Zahedan 29 Semnan 23 Sanandaj 23 (Tehran of .N) Shemiran 31 Shiraz 21 Kord Shahr-e 28 Shahroud 26 Qazvin 26 Sari 25 Kermanshah 28 Kerman 29 Kashan 25 Karaj 29 Garmsar 26 Gorgan 32 Mashhad 23 Mahabad 22 Noshahr (20) Hamedan 23 Yasouj 31 Yazd 34 Musa Abu AR/AH/RR End