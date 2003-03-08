Monday on cities Iranian major in temperatures Maximum (MOI) Iran of Organization Meteorological The -- IRNA 9, March Tehran, Hormuzgan in Abbas Bandar that afternoon Sunday on here announced Ardebil and Celsius degrees 30 of temperature maximum a with province a with each respectively provinces Hamedan and Ardebil in Hamedan and country's the be will Celsius, degree eight of temperature maximum .Monday on daytime during cities major coolest and warmest temperatures maximum expected the forecast also organization The :follows as Monday on cities major other Iran's of Maximum City of Name ------- ------------ 24 Abadan 26 Musa Abu 12 Arak (08) Ardebil 10 Orumiyeh 18 Isfahan 23 Ahvaz 12 Ilam 09 Babolsar [30] Abbas Bandar 21 Bushehr 10 Tabriz 16 Tehran 15 Khorramabad 09 Ramsar 09 Rasht 28 Zahedan 10 Zanjan 10 Sari 16 Semnan 12 Sanandaj 13 Shahroud 14 (Tehran of .N) Shemiran 14 Kord Shahr-e 21 Shiraz 13 Qazvin 18 Qom -- Kashan 13 Karaj 21 Kerman 13 Kermanshah 26 Kish 09 Gorgan 19 Garmsar 21 Mashhad 12 Mahabad 09 Noshahr (08) Hamedan 11 Yasouj 23 Yazd MM/AH End