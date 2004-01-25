head ICCIM :broad cooperation Iran-Austria for Prospects extensive establish can Austria and Iran -- IRNA 26, Jan Tehran, Iran's of Head industries, size medium and small in cooperation Khamoushi Ali-Naqi (ICCIM) Mines and Industries Commerce, of Chamber .Monday here said added Khamoushi Seminar, Economic Iran-Austria the Addressing would year per Iran in opportunities job 750,000 of creation private country's the of cooperation through only practical become .Austria including countries friendly in sectors similar with sector all in cooperation for exist grounds that Stressing including region the in located countries said he dimensions, and industrial need neighbors northern Iran's and Iraq Afghanistan, .construction social regulations tax and customs of reform that noted head ICCIM The meeting of prerequisites among are investment foreign for support and by felt been have needs these saying Iran, in demands such .Afghanistan and Iraq particularly neighbors Iran's through stabilized be would tranquility and peace stressed He and Iraq in security of restoration saying cooperation economic Iran and assistance cultural and economic require would Afghanistan .regard this in role constructive very a play can of transfer venture, joint for looks sector private Iran's fields industrial in companies joint of up setting and technology .stated further Khamoushi side, Austrian the with with cooperated have sector private country's the said He Austrian by visit the hoped and areas industrial in Austria cooperation further for way the pave would Iran to delegation .particular in Austria Union, European the and Iran between in Monday on here off kicked Seminar Economic Iran-Austria The Austrian visiting his and Khatami Mohammad President of presence the .Klestil Thomas counterpart from industries of owners and experts economic hundred Five be will avenues which in seminar the in present are Austria and Iran .countries two the between relations trade bolster to explored SF213/ End