Sulaymaniyeh of town Iraqi northern in are forces WAR/US S in landed have planes six using forces US --- IRNA 25, March Tehran, positions taken have and Iraq, northern Kurdish-ruled in ulaymaniyeh .city the of outskirts the on base 'Salmas' the in in that "ago while short" a said groups opposition Iraqi The have planes military and helicopters US troops- American to addition .Iraq northern in landed also in airports different using is US the said also sources These .forces its move to Iraq northern reached been had agreement no that Monday on said envoy .S.U A a Iraq, northern into troops send to plans Ankara's over Turkey with Kurdish local and Union European the NATO, Washington, by opposed move .groups northern in presence a have to desire Turkey's about talked We" continue will We .yet issue this on agreement an have not do We .Iraq reporters told Khalilzad Zalmay envoy .S.U "tomorrow, discussions our .Ankara in talks after said have who ministers, government Turkish contradicts That principle in deal a is there that days few past the over repeatedly at numbers large in Iraq northern enter will forces Turkish that and reaching refugees prevent and aid humanitarian provide to point some .Turkey when scuppered was Iraq in "front northern" a for plans US Turkish use to troops .S.U allow to refused parliament Turkey's .territory into incursion an that Turkey warned has Union European The .bloc the joining of chances its jeopardize would Iraq northern NB/JB End