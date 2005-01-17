cities Iranian major in temperatures Maximum Iran of Organization Meteorological The -- IRNA 18, Jan Tehran, province, Hormuzgan in Abbas Bandar that Tuesday on announced (MOI) in Kord Shahr-e and Celsius degrees 23 of temperature maximum a with maximum a with each Arak, and province Bakhtiari Mahal Chahar warmest country's the are Celsius, degrees eight minus of temperature .Tuesday on daytime during cities major coldest and major other of temperatures maximum the announced also MOI The :follows as period same the for Iran in cities Maximum City of Name ------- ------------ 17 Abadan 22] Musa Abu [-8] Arak 02 Ardebil 01 Orumiyeh 06 Isfahan 18 Ahvaz 12 Ilam 11 Babolsar 06 Bojnourd [23] Abbas Bandar 20 Bushehr 07 Birjand 00 Tabriz 04 Tehran 03 Khorramabad 06 Ramsar 05 Rasht -4 Zahedan 03 Zanjan 12 Sari 06 Semnan 06 Sanandaj 04 Shahroud 03 (Tehran of.N)Shemiran [-8] Kord Shahr-e 11 Shiraz 08 Qazvin 10 Qom 10 Kashan 07 Karaj 10 Kerman 03 Kermanshah 21 Kish 11 Gorgan 09 Garmsar 06 Mashhad 01 Mahabad 09 Nowshahr -1 Hamedan 04 Yasouj 09 Yazd 1412/1405