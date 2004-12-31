cities Iranian major in temperatures Maximum Iran of Organization Meteorological The -- IRNA 1, Jan Tehran, Gulf, Persian in island Musa Abu that Saturday here announced (MOI) in Kord Shahr-e and Celsius degrees 24 of temperature maximum a with minus of temperature maximum a with province, Bakhtiari Mahal Chahar cities major coldest and warmest country's the are Celsius, degree one .Saturday on daytime during major other of temperatures maximum the announced also MOI The :follows as period same the for Iran in cities Maximum City of Name ------- ------------ 21 Abadan [24] Musa Abu 09 Arak 09 Ardebil 08 Orumiyeh 15 Isfahan 21 Ahvaz 21 Ilam 17 Babolsar 05 Bojnourd 23 Abbas Bandar 19 Bushehr 07 Birjand 08 Tabriz 16 Tehran 18 Khorramabad 17 Ramsar 19 Rasht 13 Zahedan 12 Zanjan 18 Sari 10 Semnan 12 Sanandaj 10 Shahroud 15 (Tehran of.N)Shemiran [00] Kord Shahr-e 17 Shiraz 18 Qazvin 18 Qom 18 Kashan 14 Karaj 14 Kerman 13 Kermanshah 23 Kish 16 Gorgan 11 Garmsar 11 Mashhad 07 Mahabad 20 Nowshahr 05 Hamedan 08 Yasouj 17 Yazd 1412/1405