market currency London on rates exchange dollar US leading of rates exchange the are Following -- IRNA 29, Oct London, :Friday (GMT) 16:13 of as dollar US the against currencies Friday close Thursday's Currency --------- --------------- -------- 7840.0 7847.0 (EUR) Euro 5460.0 5465.0 (st Pound) UK 01.106 24.106 (Y) Japan 3382.1 3425.1 (A$) Australia 0250.41 0300.41 (BT) Thailand 2195.1 2226.1 (C$) Canada 8280.5 8317.5 (Dkr) Denmark 7827.7 7811.7 (Hk$) Kong Hong 4500.45 4700.45 (IRU) India 8000.3 7950.3 (M$) Malaysia 3899.6 4010.6 (Nkr) Norway 4652.1 4663.1 (NZ$) Zealand New 1261.6 0825.6 (R) Africa South 8775.2 8650.2 (R$) Brazil 0.9095 0.9085 (Rup) Indonesia 1999.1 1999.1 (CHf) Switzerland 1011.7 0889.7 (Skr) Sweden 7502.3 7498.3 (SR) Arabia Saudi 6639.1 6625.1 (S$) Singapore 4280.33 4700.33 (T$) Taiwan FK1432/2321/