standings fixtures, IPL Pro Iran third the of standings and Fixtures -- IRNA 4, May Tehran, :matches Monday's after League 11 MAY TUESDAY, Moslem Abu vs Ahan Zob * 00:17 :Time Isfahan stadium, Fouladshahr :Venue Sepahan vs Barq * 00:17 :Time Shiraz stadium, Hafezieh :Venue PTS GA GF L D W P Teams CHAMPION 53 29 48 3 8 15 26 Pas .1 51 31 46 3 9 14 26 (Tehran) Esteqlal .2 47 22 37 5 8 13 26 Foulad .3 39 28 42 7 9 10 26 Persepolis .4 39 24 31 8 6 11 25 Ahan Zob .5 36 35 42 9 6 10 25 Sepahan .6 32 26 24 10 8 8 26 Paykan .7 31 43 35 9 10 7 26 (Ahvaz) Esteqlal .8 30 42 27 12 6 8 26 Pegah .9 29 35 27 10 10 6 26 Sepassi Fajr-e .10 28 25 24 9 10 6 25 Moslem Abu .11 24 42 26 11 9 5 25 Barq .12 21 36 23 12 11 3 26 SAIPA .13 20 33 19 14 8 4 26 Shamoushak .14 KK210/