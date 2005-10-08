currencies foreign major for rates reference EDBI (EDBI) Iran of Bank Development Export The -- IRNA 9, Oct Tehran, currencies world leading for rates reference its announced Sunday :follows as rial Iranian the against Selling Buying Currency ------- ------ -------- 11,008 10,918 Euro (EU) 9,049 9,038 Dollar US 15,976 15,876 Pound British 7,977 7,907 (100) Yen Japanese 7,113 7,033 Franc Swiss 7,736 7,656 Dollar Canadian 6,880 6,800 Dollar Australian 1,405 1,365 Krone Norwegian 1,194 1,145 Krona Swedish 1,489 1,449 Krone Danish 2,467 2,457 Dirham UAE 1422/2321/2327