continue to sufficiency food achieve to Efforts Reza Mohammad Minister Jihad Agriculture -- IRNA 9, Oct Tehran, has production farm Country's the that Saturday here said Eskandari .years 14 last the in percent 90 increased sufficient until continue will trend the that vowed also Eskandari .achieved is security food scientific modern of transfer for need the stressed further He and practical out carrying and villages to technology and knowledge .sector the in research applied the of ahead production corn in self-sufficiency attained Iran Ministry the at project corn of charge in official the said schedule, .Tuesday on here Zabihi Kamal Jihad Agricultural of the under that officials agricultural of group a told Zabihi become to was Iran production, corn increase to plan 10-year to managed but 2011 by crop the of production in self-sufficient of programs new the to thanks schedule than sooner goal the meet .Ministry Jihad Agricultural the 1771/2324