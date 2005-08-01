hours 24 next for conditions Weather Iran of Organization Meteorological The -- IRNA 2, August Tehran, 24 next the for conditions weather Iran's forecast Tuesday (MOI) :follows as hours gradual with cloudy slightly to skies Clear :province -Tehran clouds in increase gradual with cloudy, partly to skies Clear :parts -Northwestern lightning and thunder showers, sporadic winds, clouds, in increases northern and Sea Caspian of coast southern province, -Ardebil increases cloudy, partly to skies Clear :mountains Alborz of outskirts fog dense and hours some in clouds in the as well as Sea Oman and Gulf Persian of coast -Southern in islands Musa Abu and Sirri Kish, Qeshm, Tunbs, Greater and Lesser increase gradual with cloudy slightly to skies Clear :Gulf Persian the wind dust, local haze, morning clouds, in cloudy slightly to skies Clear :parts -Other Wednesday Tehran in temperature maximum the MOI, the to According .Celsius degrees 36 reach to expected is 1412/1430