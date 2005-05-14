2002 in negative turns growth productivity factor Average productivity Iran of Director Managing -- IRNA 15, May Tehran, figures latest the on based that Saturday here (IPO) Organization growth of rate average the Organization Productivity Asia by released .negative is Iran in production of factors of productivity of published was which report the that reporters told Ansari Qassem as 2002 in growth productivity of rate average the puts 2004 in .2001 to compared percent 23.0 negative capital and labor included productivity factor total the said He been has productivity labor in performance Iran's" .productivity is productivity capital when disappointing but expected than better ".account into taken 20 the among productivity labor of the with second ranked Iran rate percent 87.3 a with organization the by tracked economies Asian .2002 in growth of at set is rate growth productivity capital and labor that said He eight of (GDP) product domestic gross targeted the of percent 5.2 .(2005-2010 March) plan development five-year fourth the in percent a from rate productivity in rise a for stipulates this said Ansari tough, a is This" .percent 3.31 of positive a to percent 20 negative .surmised he "target, attainable but of factors of productivity of growth of rate the Iran, In .decades three past the in percent 118 minus a been have production developed the in growth GDP of increase primary the said He .economy the in productivity of share increasing the is countries not is economy the to labor and capital higher infusing Merely" ".growth economic of level higher reach to sufficient itself by capital higher of combination a be should growth Economic" productivity in boost as well as production new attain to investments ".management and machinery technology, labor, of total measure to able be to is this achieve to step first The Productivity Iran that vowing said, he productivity, factor plan, development the of duration the during create, will Organization .numbers productivity gauge better to means necessary the resources human of share the that Monday here said official An .percent 29 only is resources physical and natural to relative Development' Resource Human on Conference 'Second of Secretary physical and natural of share the that reporters told Ghafuri Abbas .respectively percent 37 and percent 34 are resources 75 is nations developed in resources human of share average On" ".each percent 25 is resources physical and natural for and percent factor main the is resource natural of abundance the said He .creation wealth in share resources' human low to contributing Iran in condition resource human the on elaborated then, He, investments population, consumption, of growth of rate the that saying .respectively percent 1.12 and percent 5.1 percent, 6.5 are "percent, 5.5 about averages growth economic nations's The" .underlined Ghafuri to forecasted is (GDP) product domestic gross the Furthermore, Plan Development Five-Year Fourth the during percent 0.8 around hover .(2005-2010 March) all of utilization better by covered be to is gap percent 5.2 The .added he productivity, capital and labor boosting including resources is plan development fourth the in policy overall that said He .development knowledge-based on centered can productivity resources human in capabilities increase With" .stated Ghafuri "well, as sectors other in achieved be various China, to compared is Iran if comparison of sake the For the in percent 90 is productivity labor that indicate figures official the is factor productivity The .former the in percent 70 and latter Iranian to compared goods Chines of price lower for reasons primary .products five to four about are China in expenditures insurance Also, The .percent 23 about is Iran in whereas salaries, workers of percent final goods the of percent five about average wages workers' Chines .percent 30 top could it Iran in whereas prices raw the to allocated are costs total the of percent 60 Iran In .producers the by realized is profits meager a and materials Through .China with compared high are Iran in costs labor Overall, be can costs these management effective more and reforms structural .lowered 1432/2324