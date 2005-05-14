ties trade investment, review to UAE Iran, will (UAE) Emirates Arab United the and Iran -- IRNA 15, May Dubai, of meeting monthly the in relations trade and investment their review .Dubai in Council Trade Iranian in interests mutual of issues on focus will which meeting The held be will counties two the between relations trade and investment Mohammad UAE the to ambassador Iranian the of participation the with .Hadi Ali the in week last Dubai in inaugurated was center trade Iran UAE's and Shariatmadari Mohammad Minister Commerce Iranian of presence .Qassemi Al Lubna Sheikha Minister Planning and Economic dlrs at stood trade bilateral the indicate reports official The .2004 in billion seven significant a have should center the that said Shariatmadari .nations two the between ties trade and investment growing on impact Development Iran of goals the with line in are aims center's The .exports non-oil Iran's boost to (IDTO) Organization Exports with partner reexport important as ranked constantly has Iran recent the in Sharjah and Dubai including emirates Gulf Persian other .years the in million 10 dlrs to stood Iran to re-exports Dhabi's Abu .year the of months three first contacts in increase said Planning and Economy of Minister UAE are businessmen (UAE) Emirates Arab United and Iranian between the between ties cordial said Qassemi Al .trade mutual for important .states the of goal desirable a is nations two at showcased products its to importance attaches Iran of Seal International the have who exhibitions international .said minister the Standards, Trade International the at exporters Iranian of presence The the products, quality good Iran's of indicative is Dubai in Center .added minister economy UAE's notably areas, all in ties bilateral the that said also She center the that hope expressed and cordial are trade, and investments Persian two the between relations of expansion the facilitate will .nations Gulf trade international for Minister Commerce Deputy Meanwhile, port Gulf Persian the from reexport on ban the January in rejected boost and goods consumer of smuggling curb to means a as Dubai of .zones trade free in activities economic the on capitalize should country the that said Khosrowtaj economical provide and facilitate which market, Dubai of potentials .entrepreneurs Iranian to opportunities trade will and uneconomical is Dubai with ties reexport to halt A" .said official the "purchases, our of costs the increase reduce to taken be should policies proper that added Khosrowtaj .trade of burden financial ease and costs inexpensive purchase to prefer exporters that said further He suffers UAE with trade Iran's that adding sources, cheaper from goods .mismanagement from 2,000, at Dubai in active companies Iranian of number the put He Iranian 4,500 over that indicate statistics unofficial that adding .port Gulf Persian this in invested have firms 1771/2324