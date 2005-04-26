markets exports world of percent 05.0 has Iran share Iran's Currently -- IRNA 27, April prov, Mazandaran Noshahr, industry an of director the percent, 05.0 is exports world-wide in .Wednesday here said House- Mining and Industry -Iran group trade about be should figure realistic a that IRNA told Bahrami Taqi .percent three for policies sustainable and stable not are there Unfortunately," ".country the in industries supporting of results the among are unemployment and poverty Currently .added he sector, industrial the to inattention of 30,000 dlrs about garners industry in created job each Although Bahrami neglected, is sector the but government, the for savings .underlined sector the in working personnel other and managers Unqualified .said he sector, industrial for shortcomings to contributed have major a been has red-tape and bureaucracy cumbersome Also," .underlined Bahrami "sector, the in progress hurdles of resolution for solution comprehensive devising for called He .sector industrial the facing snags the dlrs is head per income average countries developed Furthermore, .lamented he Iran, in 1,500 dlrs of figure the to compared 32,000 entities production million 5,.3 and units industrial 200,000 Over .country the in active are in here said Jahangiri Es'haq Mines and Industries of Minister more of growth a forecasts plan development 20-year Iran's that April realities but sector mines and industries the for percent eight than .growth 10-percent a deserves it show that industries of charge in officials of group a told Jahangiri in growth two-digit a gaining of capable is sector industries Iran's .period the strive and globalization at aim to industries the instructed He .rights consumers' observe as well as products of growth quality for needed are growth productivity and investments fresh that added He .globalization for sector industries the in observed be to 1771/2324