policemen 3 kills Nepal in blast Bomb were civilian a and policemen Three -- IRNA 21, April Delhi, New Maoist on blamed blast bomb a in Nepal in Wednesday on killed .newspaper based Delhi New leading Age, Asian reports militants, km 378 Mujaliya, of town the in place took which explosion The .injured policemen other five left capital, Nepalese the of southeast officers the as detonated were bombs the said spokesman police A red A ."pylon electric an of side the at heaped sacks" shift to tried he bombs, contained they warning bags the over strung been had banner .said Maoist a of part are and common are incidents such said police The .locals among terror sow to drive since campaign deadly increasingly an waging been have rebels The The .republic Communist a up set and monarchy the overthrow to 1996 .lives 11,000 over claimed has conflict on exploded bomb a Pokhara, of city picturesque the in Meanwhile was blast the said police The .school private empty an in Wednesday of closure the force to campaign intimidation Maoist a of part rebels the defy would it announced had school The .schools free-paying .Thursday on re-open and he after minister former a arrested police Nepalese the Today, Commission Control Corruption Royal the before appear to refused Trust Press reports supporters, his from protests triggering ,(RCCC) .India of the is who Singh, Man Prakash leader (Democratic) Congress Nepali arrested was Singh, Man Ganesh leader Movement People's 1990 of son .Chaksibari-Chhetrapati at house his at am 15.10 at in Minister Construction and Planning Physical the was who Singh, in ago days three RCC the by summoned was Government, Deuba ousted the to relating contract of issue the into investigations with connection .Project Water Drinking Melamchi ADB-funded Royal the of constitutionality the questioned however, Singh, .it before depose to refused and Commission opposed who politicians grill to formed was Commission Royal The the per as formed not was it and takeover Royal 1 February the .said Singh constitution, Nepalese 1422/2160