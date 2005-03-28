trade early in dollar US against marginally rallies Rupee a of signs early showed today Rupee The -- IRNA 29, March Delhi, New overseas in downwards slightly reacted dollalr US the after rally mild to due currency the for weak remained sentiments as even trade fund foreign in slowdown a and demand dollar month-end possible .inflows Exchange Foreign Interbank the at trade range-bound tight In per 43 at quoted currently is Rupee the morning, this here market .dollar per 79/78.43 of close yesterday's from higher notch a dollar, .dollar per 78/76.43 at opened Rupee The to due bands tight within and quiet remained trade spot Forex The dollar month-end customary However, .factors moving market of lack pressure renewed exert could inflows FIIs in slowdown a amidst demand .India of Trust Press the reports Rupee, the on .barrel a dollar 54 below to slipped prices oil global Meanwhile, month-end of because yesterday paise four nearly by declined Rupee The FII slowing and overseas strength dollar's the demand, dollar .inflows per 66/63.56 Rs at quoted was Euro the trade, currency cross In .81.40 Rs Yen Japanese the and 80.81 Rs at Sterling Pound the dollar, 1422/2160