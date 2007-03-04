Mar 5, 2007, 12:01 AM
EU-Iraq-Regional conference

EU-Iraq-Regional conference /WRD/ EU welcomesIraq regional conference Brussels, March 5, IRNA -- The European Union Monday welcomed a regional conference slated to be held in Baghdad on Saturday in which reportedly the US, Syria and Iran are expected to participate.
"It will be very important to have a conference in which all the neighbors will be there and I also think it is a very positive step forward that the United States is ready to participate in that conference," EU Commissioner for External Relations Benita Ferrero-Waldner told reporters in Brussels.
"We as the European Union will also be represented there and then we do hope that a reconciliation process can be stronger and deeper than we have been seeing until now," she added.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Mohammed Ali Hosseini said in Tehran Sunday that "we will take part in the meeting if we deem so." Syria, the United States, Britain and France have said they will participate in the March 10 conference in Baghdad.
