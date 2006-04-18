policies apartheid Israel's condemns Euro-MP British parliament European the of member British A -- IRNA 19, April London, for calling territories, occupied the to visit a for returned has .condemned be to Palestinians the of treatment apartheid Israel's apartheid, of policies racist the are These .honest be should We" for MEP Democrat Liberal "victim, a as pose to continues Israel yet .said Davies Chris England northwest is state Palestinian independent viable, a creating of hope Any walls, concrete and wire barbed bulldozers, Israeli by destroyed being .Chronicle Evening Oldham local the by saying quoted was Davies the from delegation all-party an of part was MEP Dem Lib The Bank West occupied visited which Parliament European Strasbourg-based .week last The .isolated communities and up carved being is land Palestinian" tubes by connected cages in kept hamsters to themselves liken people .masters Israeli their of whim the at shut and opened are that .said he "impossible, is progress Economic to right the denied people and divided physically being are Towns" illegal expand to land steal to continues Israel .them between travel "use, to forbidden are Palestinians which roads by served settlements .findings his about said Davies the Abbas, Mahmoud with meeting held MEPs visit, the During of members elected newly and Authority, Palestinian the of president .Hamas and Fatah both of supporters including council, legislative the recent the about warned England northwest for member Dem Lib The Authority, Palestinian the to payments suspend to decision EU .Hamas of victory election the following in camp concentration Auschwitz visiting after that said He those why understand to difficult 'very it found he year, last Germany care to not appear oppression terrible such of one is history whose .oppressors' become themselves have they that he Bank, West the to visit his during that revealed also Davies are Palestinians why -- standards double EU about repeatedly asked was flouting Israel stop to taken is action no while penalized .law international 1412/2322/2220