UK Victims-CW Tests /WRD/ UK apologizes to victims of chemical weapons tests London, Jan 31, IRNA -- The British government Thursday apologized to victims of secret chemical weapons testing carried out at Porton Down military research center in western England over 40 years ago.
The Ministry of Defence also awarded a total of Pnds 3 million
Dlrs 6 m) in compensation to 360 veterans of the experiments, saying
it was "in full and final settlement" of claims but without
admitting any liability.
"The government sincerely apologizes to those who may have been
affected," Defence Minister Derek Twigg said. The settlement in the
long-running dispute between the government and victims of the trial
was "amicable," he said.
Former servicemen said that they were tricked into becoming "human
guinea pigs" for nerve gas experiments, thinking that the tests were
for cold common cold remedies.
"The government accepts that there were aspects of the trials where
there may have been shortcomings and, where, in particular, the life
or health of participants may have been put at risk," Twigg said.
Previously it was reported that some of the victims accused the
government of trying to bully them into accepting the compensation,
which is worth an equivalent of only Pnds 8,000 each.
Many were said to have been given forms of the sarin nerve agent
during the 1950s and 1960s and say they have suffered a lifetime of
ill-health as a result.
Toxicological results since have revealed exposure to nerve agents
and hallucinogenic chemicals causes memory loss, flashbacks and
lethargy as well as other symptoms.
The offer comes after many years of campaigning by victims, who
claim they have suffered a lifetime of ill-health, including skin
diseases and psychological problems.
