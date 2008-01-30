Jan 31, 2008, 12:01 AM
UK Victims-CW Tests

UK Victims-CW Tests /WRD/ UK apologizesto victims of chemical weapons tests London, Jan 31, IRNA -- The British government Thursday apologized to victims of secret chemical weapons testing carried out at Porton Down military research center in western England over 40 years ago.
The Ministry of Defence also awarded a total of Pnds 3 million Dlrs 6 m) in compensation to 360 veterans of the experiments, saying it was "in full and final settlement" of claims but without admitting any liability.
"The government sincerely apologizes to those who may have been affected," Defence Minister Derek Twigg said. The settlement in the long-running dispute between the government and victims of the trial was "amicable," he said.
Former servicemen said that they were tricked into becoming "human guinea pigs" for nerve gas experiments, thinking that the tests were for cold common cold remedies.
"The government accepts that there were aspects of the trials where there may have been shortcomings and, where, in particular, the life or health of participants may have been put at risk," Twigg said.
Previously it was reported that some of the victims accused the government of trying to bully them into accepting the compensation, which is worth an equivalent of only Pnds 8,000 each.
Many were said to have been given forms of the sarin nerve agent during the 1950s and 1960s and say they have suffered a lifetime of ill-health as a result.
Toxicological results since have revealed exposure to nerve agents and hallucinogenic chemicals causes memory loss, flashbacks and lethargy as well as other symptoms.
The offer comes after many years of campaigning by victims, who claim they have suffered a lifetime of ill-health, including skin diseases and psychological problems.
