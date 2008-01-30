UK-Muslim Women /WRD/ Brown formally launches Muslim women advisory group London, Jan 31, IRNA -- British Prime Minister Gordon Brown Thursday used an Islamic feast reception at his office to formally launch the National Muslim Women's Advisory Group (NMWAG) that was set up last November.
"Muslim women have a huge role to play in helping us build a
stronger, better society. That is why I am delighted today to mark the
official launch of the National Muslim Women's Advisory Group," Brown
said.
"They will be role models, showing the breadth of Muslim women's
achievements, and ambassadors for the grass roots, speaking direct
to the heart of government on vital issues such as education and
employment," he said.
The group is being led by 19 selected Muslim women representing a
wide spectrum of communities, professions and traditions and with
careers including business, journalism, academia and public service.
Last week, Communities Secretary Hazel Blears was criticized for
co-opting the first ever Muslim Women's good practice guide,
"Empowering Muslim Women: Case Studies" as part of the government's
efforts to combat terrorism.
"It is important to empower women to play a greater role in the
public life, regardless of their religious persuasion, but the
Government seems only intent on focusing on Muslim women to tackle
extremism," Muslim News editor Ahmed Versi commented.
Speaking at the Eid celebration, Blears repeated that the group has
"a unique role to play in advising us on a wide range of issues
including issues around tackling the spread of violent extremism."
The main controversy has been over the government using its Pnds 70
million (Dlrs 140 m) Preventing Violent Extremism Pathfinder Fund to
support Muslim women in playing a fuller role in their communities.
The Department for Communities and Local Government said that NMWAG
will meet several times a year as an independent informal group
advising on issues to empower Muslim women and increase their
participation in civic, economic and social life.
It also confirmed that the group, which held its first meeting with
Blears last November, had been set "as part of its work to prevent
violent extremism."
"They will report on the progress of existing projects, and they
will suggest imaginative new ways to give Muslim women a real voice
and the opportunity to play a bigger role in their community," the
department also said.
The specific remit includes acting as ambassadors to represent the
views and concerns of Muslim women to government, provide leadership
and positive role models and empower Muslim women to engage more with
the media on a wide range of issues.
