India-Naval Aircraft-Crash /WRD/ Indiannavy's aircraft crashes, pilot safe New Delhi, Dec 24, IRNA -- Indian navy's single seater "Sea Harrier" fighter aircraft crashed at Dabolim airport, Goa, Monday morning.The aircraft which was on a routine sortie crashed at around 11:15 hours IST (Indian Standard Time), said an official release issued here.The pilot ejected safely.There has been no loss of any other property or person in the accident. A Board of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause.This is the third major crash of a Sea Harrier Jump Jet which operates from carrier INS Viraat.2160**1414 ::IRNA No.018 24/12/2007 13:10 --End