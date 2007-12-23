India-Naval Aircraft-Crash /WRD/ Indian navy's aircraft crashes, pilot safe New Delhi, Dec 24, IRNA -- Indian navy's single seater "Sea Harrier" fighter aircraft crashed at Dabolim airport, Goa, Monday morning.
The aircraft which was on a routine sortie crashed at around
11:15 hours IST (Indian Standard Time), said an official release
issued here.
The pilot ejected safely.
There has been no loss of any other property or person in the
accident. A Board of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the
cause.
This is the third major crash of a Sea Harrier Jump Jet which
operates from carrier INS Viraat.
