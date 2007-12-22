Iran-Petrochemicals-Export /ECO/ BIPC exports earns dlrs 1.215 bn this year Tehran, Dec 23, IRNA -- Bandar Imam Petrochemical (Joint Stock) Company's (BIPC) Managing Director Adel Salimnejad said here Sunday that his company's export earnings stood at dlrs 1.215 billion in the current Iranian year (started on March 21, 2007).
Salimnejad said that exports revenues in the period showed a
growth of 45 percent compared to the figures for the same period the
previous year.
Elsewhere in his remarks, Salimnejad said that the petrochemical
facility produces more than 30 types of petrochemicals.
He said that a 22-percent growth was recorded in the production of
the facility in the first eight months, amounting to more than 1.83
million tons.
He added that his facility's products include paraxylene, benzen,
ethylene de chloride, PVC, naptha, propane, butane, pentane plus,
pyrolized gasoline, propylene, heavy polyethylene, light polyethylene,
polyvynil chloride and synthetic rubber.
The products were exported to European and Asian countries, he
noted.
