India-Press-Headlines /GNR/ Headlines in major Indian newspapers New Delhi, Dec 19, IRNA -- The following headlines appeared in the major Indian newspapers.
***THE ASIAN AGE
- Left will demand report on N-talks after poll (Gujarat) results
- Maoist revolt in Bihar jail
- 'Iran has right to peaceful use of N-energy'
- 2 killed as tribals in Assam hit police post
- Mount of Mercy: Hallowed sight for pilgrims
***THE HINDU
- Britain announces new visa rules - Plan to cut length of tourist
visas for non-EU nationals from 6 months to 3
- Industry hit by rising rupee: Kamal Nath
- Senior Russian leader to visit India
- Action plan on climate change by 2008: Sibal
- Trade with China to touch $30 billion
***THE TIMES OF INDIA
- Tigers smash Lanka army post, leave five dead
- Cong mascot at UNPA meet
- India-China wargames set to begin on December 21
- India to maintain high growth: PM
- India, China downsized in global economic sweepstakes
***THE INDIAN EXPRESS
- CPM cadres joined cops to fire, now beating up witnesses: CBI
- China's top arms official now ambassador to India
- N-deal will remove restrictions on supplies: Montek
- Eurocopter: India, France skip issue at defence talks
***THE STATESMAN
- Monkey surprisingly proficient at mental arithmetic: Study
- India: No country can pressure Iran
- Cabinet okays mandatory marriage registration
- Plan panel bats for n-deal
- FDI up at $ 7.2 billion during April-September
