Dec 19, 2007, 12:01 AM
News Code: 8893254
0 Persons

India-Press-Headlines /GNR/

Headlinesin major Indian newspapers New Delhi, Dec 19, IRNA -- The following headlines appeared in the major Indian newspapers.
***THE ASIAN AGE - Left will demand report on N-talks after poll (Gujarat) results - Maoist revolt in Bihar jail - 'Iran has right to peaceful use of N-energy' - 2 killed as tribals in Assam hit police post - Mount of Mercy: Hallowed sight for pilgrims ***THE HINDU - Britain announces new visa rules - Plan to cut length of tourist visas for non-EU nationals from 6 months to 3 - Industry hit by rising rupee: Kamal Nath - Senior Russian leader to visit India - Action plan on climate change by 2008: Sibal - Trade with China to touch $30 billion ***THE TIMES OF INDIA - Tigers smash Lanka army post, leave five dead - Cong mascot at UNPA meet - India-China wargames set to begin on December 21 - India to maintain high growth: PM - India, China downsized in global economic sweepstakes ***THE INDIAN EXPRESS - CPM cadres joined cops to fire, now beating up witnesses: CBI - China's top arms official now ambassador to India - N-deal will remove restrictions on supplies: Montek - Eurocopter: India, France skip issue at defence talks ***THE STATESMAN - Monkey surprisingly proficient at mental arithmetic: Study - India: No country can pressure Iran - Cabinet okays mandatory marriage registration - Plan panel bats for n-deal - FDI up at $ 7.2 billion during April-September 2160**1664 ::IRNA No.005 19/12/2007 09:22 --End