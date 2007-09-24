UN-Climate Change /GNR/ climate change not just concern of scientists, but of all - UN TEHRAN, Sept 25, IRNA -- Monday's high-level gathering in New York builds on an "unprecedented momentum" of public and political attention that is now being given to climate change, which is no longer just the preoccupation of scientists or negotiators but has become a "people's issue," according to the top United Nations environmental official.
Achim Steiner, Executive Director of the UN Environment Programme
(UNEP), said that in looking at the range of international
environmental issues, "climate change is clearly the preoccupation of
the world today," UN Information Center in Tehran reported.
Speaking to reporters at UN Headquarters, where Secretary-General
Ban Ki-moon has convened a summit of world leaders to discuss the
phenomenon, Mr. Steiner noted that climate change has also "graduated
from being an issue that is the responsibility of the North alone or a
preoccupation of the industrialized world to being increasingly
perceived as a direct and immediate and very costly threat to
developing nations."
He pointed out that today's meeting follows on the heels of a
major agreement reached over the weekend by the 191 signatories of the
Montreal Protocol to sign up to an accelerated freeze and phase-out of
hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) - the chemical compound which damages
the ozone layer and also contributes to climate change.
That outcome, said Mr. Steiner, showed that nations "convinced by
the signs" and "in agreement on how to move forward" can deliver
concrete targets and timelines for acting together.
Monday's gathering also comes in the run-up to a meeting to be
held in December in Bali, Indonesia, where countries will negotiate a
global greenhouse gas emissions reductions agreement to kick in after
2012, when the current legally binding Kyoto Protocol is set to
expire.
He referred to the Kyoto Protocol as the "first stage" in
developing a whole framework for international collaboration on
climate change, adding that it is very likely that the post-2012
agreement will contain more issues, broader mechanisms and more
opportunities for collaboration.
He said the "crucial litmus test" for the post-Kyoto agreement
will be whether it begins to address the reduction of emissions as
outlined by the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC),
which affirmed earlier this year that global warming is directly
linked to human activity.
He called the IPCC the "incontrovertible reference point that
nations are now using to define both their assessment of the nature of
global warming, its potential impacts and the directions in which we
need to move."
The Executive Director also highlighted the economic dimension of
climate change which has taken "centre stage" in discussions,
particularly in relation to what sort of investment decisions are
needed today to ensure a low-carbon economy tomorrow.
He cited the need for a better understanding of the "cost of
consumption," as well as the need to "act more intelligently" by
investing in innovative and energy-efficient technology. Also
important in that regard is how the industrialized world helps growing
economies in the developing world make that technology transition much
faster.
"That is also what's at the heart of the negotiations in Bali at
the end of this year."
Climate change is not about whether to turn the lights off or keep
them on, he stressed. "It's about how we run our economy and how we
reflect the costs our economic activity imposes on the planet."
