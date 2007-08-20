Aug 21, 2007, 12:01 AM
Iran-Azerbaijan-Ahmadinejad /POL/ Aliyevofficially receives Ahmadinejad Baku, Aug 21, IRNA -- President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad was officially received by his Azeri counterpart Ilham Aliyev at Presidential Palace in Baku on Tuesday.
After listening to Iranian and Azeri national anthems, the two presidents reviewed the guard of honor.
During his stay in Azerbaijan, Ahmadinejad is to hold joint and private meetings with Azeri officials and attend a dinner banquet to be thrown in his honor by Aliyev.
He is also to pay homage to late Azeri president Geidar Aliyev by attending his tomb and meet with the Azeri prime minister and head of the Caucasus Muslims' Clergymen Office Allah Shakour Pashazadeh.
A joint statement will be issued at the end of the visit and the two countries' presidents will attend a joint press conference.
Signing several agreements and meeting with Iranians living in Azerbaijan are also on the agenda of President Ahmadinejad's two-day visit.
