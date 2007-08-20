Nepal-UN-Peace /WRD/ UN optimistic of peace in Nepal New Delhi, Aug 21, IRNA -- The United Nation (UN) has said that the ongoing peace process in Nepal will be successful and the constituent assembly polls will be held in time in November this year.
According to an All India Radio (AIR) report, this was stated at
the end of the two day visit to Nepal by the UN Under Secretary
General on political affairs, Lynn Pascoe, Sunday, after meeting the
Prime Minister Girija Prasad Koirala, the Maoists supremo Prachand,
Nepali Congress democratic president Sher Bahadur Deoba and the chief
of the Election Commission Bhoj Raj Ghimre in Kathmandu.
He extended the world body's full support in this year polls for
electing a body to write a new constitution for the Himalayan nation.
Meanwhile the chairman of the Madhes Janadhikar Forum today met
the Prime Minister and discussed the tarai issue.
Talking to media, Upendra Yadav said that he urged Koirala to
promptly address the tarai issue.
An armed Madhes group has threatened to disrupt the polls in
madhes. In a statement the Janatantric Tarai Mukti Morcha, Jawala
Singh, group has said they will do it as no effort is being made to
solve the problem of the region.
