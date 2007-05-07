Pakistan-NATO /WRD/ Pakistan, NATO to hold talks on Tuesday Islamabad, May 8, IRNA -- The Secretary-General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Jaap de Hoop Scheffer, will hold talks with Foreign Minister Khurshid Mahmood Kasuri on Tuesday discuss ways to promote bilateral cooperation on long term basis, the Foreign Office said.
Foreign Office spokesperson Tasnim Aslam told weekly press
briefing that the two sides will discuss situation in Afghanistan,
role of ISAF and how to promote stability in the neighbouring country.
To another question whether the issue of fencing of Afghan border
with Pakistan and North Waziristan treaty would come up during
discussions with NATO Secretary General, she said.
The NATO chief visit takes place the last week meeting between
President Pervez Musharraf and his Afghan counterpart Hamid Karzai,
hosted by Turkish President in Ankara.
Scheffer told Pakistani Dawn newspaper ahead of his visit that
NATO and Pakistan are set to strengthen relations to establish a
mature political dialogue.
Scheffer, who will be accompanied by NATO's top military commander
Gen John Craddock, is the first head of the 26-nation alliance to
visit Pakistan.
Discussions in Islamabad are planned with President Gen Pervez
Musharraf, Prime Minister Shaukat Aziz and other senior officials.
The situation in Afghanistan will be a key topic during
discussions in Islamabad.
But Scheffer insisted in his interview that the alliance was also
seeking to upgrade its bilateral relationship with Pakistan.
NATO and Pakistan in their own right have every reason to have a
mature political dialogue, said Mr Scheffer.
