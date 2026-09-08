MP: Strike on US warships represents mere fraction of Iran’s military prowess

Addressing the Parliament session on Tuesday, Nikzad advised the misguided US administration to refrain from further eroding its already tarnished international standing and to withdraw without delay from West Asia and the Persian Gulf.

The attack on the wedding ceremony is by no means a technical error, he said, adding that the type of missile used and the distance of the ceremony from the telecommunications tower are evidence that this was a war crime.

Iran is conducting this conflict according to carefully calibrated and strategically devised plans, he added.

US naval forces, facing depression and suicides among their personnel, have been forced to anchor in Thai waters.

Americans built bases in this region, and today, after their destruction by Iran’s powerful armed forces, they are forced to take refuge in hotels, he stated.

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