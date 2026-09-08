Iran envoy: US–E3 draft resolution at IAEA is ‘one act of lawlessness after another’

The ambassador made the remarks late Monday, the same day the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors began its quarterly meeting in Vienna, Austria.

Iran’s peaceful nuclear program is at the top of the agenda, with the US and the three European countries known as the E3 pushing for a resolution that, if adopted, would refer Iran’s case to the United Nations Security Council.

Last year, the E3 also triggered the so-called snapback mechanism under the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, despite the fact that the agreement had officially expired in October 2025. Their move resulted in the referral of the Iran issue to the Security Council and the reimposition of international sanctions on the country.

“In September 2025, the three European countries illegally triggered the snapback mechanism, claiming that UN Security Council sanctions against Iran had been reinstated. Now, they want to refer the Iran issue back to the Security Council,” the Iranian ambassador wrote on X.

“If those sanctions have already been reinstated, what is the point of referring the issue back? Do they really know what they are doing? One act of lawlessness after another,” he added.

Iran’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in Vienna also reacted to the US-E3 draft resolution, saying that the move demonstrates the failure of the snapback mechanism.

4194**9417