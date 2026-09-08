Baqaei: Canada’s support for US actions against Iran ‘a display of submission to intimidation’

Baqaei was reacting to a joint statement issued by Canada’s foreign and finance ministers on Sunday, in which they called on Iran to stop what they described as “threats to vessels seeking to transit the Strait of Hormuz”, and voiced support for US actions, including economic sanctions, to open the waterway.

In a post on X early Tuesday, the spokesperson described the statement as a sign of Ottawa’s submission to Washington’s intimidation and bullying aimed at Canadian sovereignty after US President Donald Trump, on various occasions, called Canada the 51st state of America.

“On the very day the US president, in blatant contempt for Canada’s sovereignty and independence, portrayed the entire country as part of the United States, Canada’s foreign and finance ministers chose to further appease their bullying neighbor—this time by targeting Iran with a statement that distorts every fact about the situation in our region,” said Baqaei.

“Canada knows full well that the Strait of Hormuz was open and secure before USrael [the US and Israel] launched a war of aggression against Iran on 28 February,” he added, referring to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran imposed on March 2 as part of its self-defense measures in the face of the US-Israeli aggression.

“Canada cannot credibly present itself as a champion of ‘peace and security,’ ‘freedom of navigation,’ and ‘international law’ while simultaneously backing US military aggression and Washington’s illegal, interventionist actions in our region,” the Iranian diplomat noted.

He cited Washington’s breach of its commitments in the past, and called on Canada to push for an end to the American aggression and economic pressure against Iran.

“If freedom of navigation is truly the issue, why does Canada — having itself experienced American bad faith and knowing that US signatures are ‘written in pencil’ — choose to support US military aggression and economic terrorism instead of calling for an end to American aggression, blockade, and economic warfare?” Baqaei said, warning Canada that submission to the US will not protect it.

“This is neither ‘diplomacy’ nor ‘responsible statecraft’. It is a display of strategic confusion and submission to intimidation — a choice that will not even shield Canada itself from American bullying and aggression.”

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