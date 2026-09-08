Top security official: Washington has received clear warning from Iran’s new missiles

“In recent days, Washington has received a clear warning from Iran’s new missiles,” Rezaei wrote on his X account on Tuesday.

“Economic warfare will be met by a maritime exclusion zone across the Persian Gulf to the blockade perimeter,” he added.

“The operational posture toward US warships and bases has been fundamentally recalibrated,” he noted.

The unveiling of the Qasem Basir ballistic missile marks a turning point in Iran’s defense strategy; it is a missile that not only boasts greater range and precision but also symbolizes a paradigm shift: the transition from reactive to active deterrence.

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