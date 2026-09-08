Sep 8, 2026, 9:12 AM
News ID: 86258020
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Top security official: Washington has received clear warning from Iran’s new missiles

Sep 8, 2026, 9:12 AM
News ID: 86258020
Top security official: Washington has received clear warning from Iran’s new missiles
Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Major General Mohsen Rezaei

Tehran, IRNA — Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Major General Mohsen Rezaei says Washington has received a clear warning from new missiles of the Islamic Republic.

“In recent days, Washington has received a clear warning from Iran’s new missiles,” Rezaei wrote on his X account on Tuesday.

“Economic warfare will be met by a maritime exclusion zone across the Persian Gulf to the blockade perimeter,” he added.

“The operational posture toward US warships and bases has been fundamentally recalibrated,” he noted.

The unveiling of the Qasem Basir ballistic missile marks a turning point in Iran’s defense strategy; it is a missile that not only boasts greater range and precision but also symbolizes a paradigm shift: the transition from reactive to active deterrence.

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