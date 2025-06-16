Jun 17, 2025, 1:22 AM
Baqaei to High Commissioner for Human Rights: Clearly condemn Israeli aggression

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson calles on the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to clearly condemn the Israeli aggression.

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei addressing the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said condemn this aggression clearly; without ambiguity, without justification, without hiding behind distorted concepts.

“Mr. High Commissioner for Human Rights, Israel’s attack on Iran is a clear and complete aggression. The world expects you to use your position to condemn this aggression clearly; without ambiguity, without justification, without hiding behind distorted concepts. Your mission demands it,” Baqaei said.

