French president spins facts of Iran’s nuclear program: Foreign Ministry spokesperson

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei says French President Emmanuel Macron is seeking to spin the facts of Iran’s nuclear program.

Writing on his X account on Saturday, Baqaei said that it is shameful that Israel targets peaceful nuclear facilities, bombs homes, and kills Iranians in cold blood in blatant violation of international law, yet Macron chooses now to spin Iran’s nuclear program.

“The hypocrisy is staggering.”

Regarding to the Israeli strikes on Iran, Baqaei listed the names of a number of athletes murdered by Israeli bombs in their homes.

“Remember their names: Amir-Ali Amini (17, taekwondo), Parsa Mansour (paddle sports). Niloufar Qalehvand (Pilates instructor), Mehdi Poladvand (horse rider),” he wrote.

Every apologist enabling this war crimes is a complicit, he said, noting, “This regime will be held accountable.”

In a related message on X, Baqaei posted footage, writing that a grieving teacher holds photos of her young students killed in Israeli airstrikes.

This is not a preemptive strike, he said, noting that it is a war crime committed through blatant aggression.

Overnight on June 13, Israel began rounds of strikes on Iran, including the capital. In a major escalation, the Tel Aviv regime also targeted residential buildings in and near Tehran.

The Israeli military also carried out targeted strikes against Iran’s top military brass. Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri, and Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Major General Hossein Salami were among the senior military officials assassinated in Tehran.

Following the attack, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said the Israeli regime had sealed a “bitter and painful” destiny for itself.

