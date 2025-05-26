Araqchi says France has ‘no moral authority’ to preach Iranians

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has urged France to stop advising Iranians, arguing that Paris lacks moral credibility in human rights’ issues.

In a post on his official X account late on Sunday,, Araqchi said, “There have been many transgressions making a mockery of ‘France’s human rights activism.’”

“But perhaps nothing has made the hypocrisy as stark as the French approach to the Israeli regime and its war crimes,” he added.

“Spare us Iranians the lectures,” he said. “You have no moral authority whatsoever.”

Araqchi’s message included a screenshot from a piece of news on France’s decision not to enforce the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Netanyahu and Gallant face arrest warrants for crimes committed against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

